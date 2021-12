Men dressed in security uniform have stormed St. Peter’s Anglican Church Nkwere and whisked away Uche Nwosu the son in-law of Former Governor Rochas Okorocha.

The Police in Imo State are yet to confirm whether those who picked up Nwosu in the Church are security operatives or Kidnappers.

Unconfirmed Report said the men were shooting sporadically in the Church before whisking him away.