Update: Anambra fire service puts out fire at Mobil gas station in Awka

There was panic in Awka, the Anambra state capital earlier today, Thursday after a Mobil filling station, at the temporary site Awka went up in flames.

Residents’ efforts to extinguish the fire were futile, as the people yelled for assistance from the Fire Department.

Two fire trucks later arrived from the state fire service headquarters in Awka and Amawbia sub station to help in putting out the fire.

Unfortunately, the gas station has already been burned to about 70% of its original state, while the shopping plaza behind the filing station is currently being attended to by the fire department in order to avoid being caught in the fire outbreak.

Residents are upset that the fire department arrived late, but no one has been reported dead as a result of the fire.