The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised fresh concerns over unresolved issues with the Federal Government, warning that the continued neglect could plunge the nation’s education sector into crisis....

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has raised fresh concerns over unresolved issues with the Federal Government, warning that the continued neglect could plunge the nation’s education sector into crisis.

Speaking at a press conference in Jos, ASUU President, Dr. Christopher Piwuna, said despite several engagements, the government has failed to act on critical demands including:

Re-negotiation of the 2009 ASUU-FGN Agreement

Sustainable funding and revitalization of universities

Settlement of outstanding salary arrears and withheld wages

End to victimization of ASUU members in some institutions

Review of pension and retirement benefits for academic staff

ASUU also rejected the government’s proposed Tertiary Institutions Staff Support Fund (TISSF), describing it as a “poisoned chalice” that would worsen the debt burden of lecturers rather than address their legitimate entitlements.

The Union condemned the uncontrolled proliferation of universities without adequate planning or funding, warning that it erodes quality and global competitiveness. It further criticized the poor welfare of retired academics under the contributory pension scheme.

Following its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting at Usmanu Danfodiyo University, ASUU resolved to await the outcome of the government’s scheduled meeting on August 28, 2025, but hinted that strike action may be inevitable if urgent steps are not taken.

“Time is running out. Trust has been destroyed by government, and only they can restore it to avert an industrial crisis,” Piwuna said, calling on stakeholders including NIREC, NANS, the National Assembly, and traditional rulers to intervene.

ASUU urged its members to participate in nationwide rallies next week, noting that the patience of lecturers is exhausted after two years of restraint.