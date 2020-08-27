The Chairman of Taraba State Council of traditional rulers, Aku Uka of Wukari says the unresolved border demarcation between Benue and Taraba state, is responsible for the prolonged land dispute between the Tiv and Jukun in southern Taraba state.

Doctor Shekarau Angyu made this assertion in his submission to the commission of enquiry setup up by Governor Darius Ishaku, noting that some Tiv Youths often encroach inti communities in Taraba to erect Benue state signposts.

Correspondent Owolabi Adenusi reports that barely a few days after the Tiv people in southern Taraba withdrew

participation in the ongoing commission of enquiry sitting in Jalingo, a fresh conflict broke out at Kwarafa community in Gassol Local Government between the Jukuns and Tivs.

Houses were burnt with other valuables destroyed during the fracas. The police have restored peace to the war-torn communities.

The crisis has not deterred Governor Darius Ishaku from seeking to restore peace to the warring southern senatorial district.

The major nationals in the zone have begun presenting their demands to the commission.

The state chairman of traditional rulers, Aku Uka while presenting his people’s demands, pointed out that unresolved the border demarcation with the two States has cause a lot of havoc

He says the improper demarcation of borders has resulted in constant invasion of Taraba communities by Tiv Youths.

The Jukun counsel and the state commissioner for information is optimistic that the commission would suggest ways to achieve the desire peace.

The Tiv/Jukun crisis has caused economic damages to the southern and central Taraba as many farming communities have abandoned their ancestral homes.

With the coming of commission of enquiry the the expectations of Taraba is to see peace return to the warring zones.