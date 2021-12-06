UNMAS, Halmak call for friendly workspace, equal participation for PLWDs

The Halmak Leadership Initiative (HALI) and Youths Awaken Foundation in synergy with joint Association of persons with disabilities with the support of the United Nations Mine Action Service UNMAS has organised a one day workshop for stakeholders in commemoration of the world disability day.

With the theme: Leadership and participation with disabilities toward an inclusive, accessible and sustainable post covid-19 world, the workshop aims to create awareness for protection and development of persons living with disabilities in the state.

Representatives of United Nations Mine Action Service UNMAS Delecourt Gilles says threat of explosive ordinance in the northern part of Nigeria especially northeast should stopped stressing that there is need for survivors and their family to get access to services of mental health supports among other benefits.

The executive Director, Youths Awaken Foundation Dunas Ezekiel appeals to the government and other stakeholders to give equal access of social inclusion and economic empowerment for people living with disabilities across Borno state.

He urged other humanitarian actors particularly the United Nations agencies and other international organizations and civil Society organizations to continuously and harmoniously work together to ensure that disability bill that President Muhammadu Buhari signed into law should be implemented at the state levels.

Speaking on behalf of other persons with disabilities Ibrahim Musa who suffers visual impairment expressed appreciation to the organizers for their efforts to support the well-being, development, protection and against discrimination of persons living with disabilities in the process of job recruitment, elections, and other social necessities.