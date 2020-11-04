Unknown gunmen in Bori, Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, have trailed, shot, and killed one of the commanders of a local vigilance group, Khana Security Planning and Advisory Committee operating in the area.

The deceased, identified only as Saro, who was an indigene of Luawii community in Khana LGA was shot on Tuesday night in front of the Bori main motor park.

A member of the vigilance group who simply gave his name as Christopher said their slain colleague was on his way to the motor park to board a vehicle that would take him to Port Harcourt before he was accosted and gunned down.

He disclosed that a few minutes after the deceased left their barracks to the motor park area, gunshots were heard and when they rushed to the scene, they saw their member lying in a pool of his own blood.

Christopher added that some eyewitnesses identified the assailants.

Advertisement

When contacted, the spokesman for the Rivers State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident and added that the State Commissioner of Police, Joseph Mukan, had ordered an investigation into the crime with a view to unraveling the perpetrators and bringing them to book.