Five indigenes of Modakeke in Osun State who were said to be going to their farm in Toro Village in the early hours of Friday have been reportedly killed.

Their corpses have however been evacuated by members of the Community with the support of Police operatives.

Perpetrators of the dastardly act are yet unknown as at the time of filing this report.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer Yemisi Opalola said the Commissioner of Police Olawale Olokode has deployed more personnel to the area.

Yemisi Opalola urged residents to remain calm with an assurance that Police will get to the root of the matter.