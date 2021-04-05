Gunmen in the early hours of Monday razed the Imo state police command headquarters and the correctional centre situated in Owerri, the state capital freeing inmates.

Unconfirmed report has it that over 1500 inmates were freed in the attack.

The attackers burnt almost all the vehicles parked at the command headquarters and freed all the suspects in almost all the cells at the State Criminal Investigation Department of the command.

Our correspondent who went round reports that two police patrol vehicles in front of the government house were also burnt.

The only facility left untouched is the Anti- kidnapping department of the state CID which was spared by the attackers.

The gunmen who operated in over ten vehicles also attacked soldiers at Ugwuorji on Owerri- Onitsha expressway.

The hoodlums burnt the operational vehicles of the soldiers, as the military men fled, a village resident told our correspondent.

The gunmen who were said to have carried out the attack at about 1am operated till 3am

Unconfirmed report disclosed that the gunmen sang solidarity songs at the government house roundabout for about 30 minutes before attacking the facilities.

On breaking into the prison facility with the aid of explosives and dynamite, the attackers told inmates” go home, Jesus has risen. You have no reason to be here.”

Our correspondent gathered that the armed guard of the facility fled as the Invaders surged.

A prison source told our correspondent that prison wardens sustained injuries as they fled.

When contacted, the police Public Relations Officer in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the attacks.

He however assured the people of the state that the security agencies were on top of the matter.