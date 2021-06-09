Gunmen on Wednesday kidnapped a lecturer with the University of Jos, Plateau state, Dr Dan Ella.

The lecturer with the Department of Theatre Arts was reportedly abducted in the early hours of Wednesday.

It was also gathered that the gunmen attacked his residence located at Haske quarters in Lamingo community, Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

A member of the community, who gave his name as Philip Gyang, confirmed the latest abduction to newsmen in Jos on Wednesday.

Gyang said that the gunmen who arrived the community around 3am on Wednesday headed straight to the apartment of the lecturer and whisked him away after breaking their door while shooting to prevent his rescue from residents who were already terrified.

Gyang said “What happened last night in Haske quarters was terrible. It was the sounds of gunshots that woke us up around 3am. But we could not come out when it became clear that Haske quarters was under attack by gunmen.”

Chairman of the University of Jos branch of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Dr Lazarus Maigoro also confirmed the abduction of the lecturer.

Maigoro who condemned the development said; “It’s true because I just received an official report on the kidnap of one of our members in Lamingo area last night. I’m preparing a press release on the incident.

“Something has to be done about this kidnapping of innocent people because it’s really sad and should not be allowed to continue.”

Efforts to reach the Police Public Relations Officer in Plateau state, Ubah Ogaba was abortive as at the time of sending this report.