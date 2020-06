In Taraba state , gunmen have kidnapped the President of the Customary Court.

Justice Donatus Yantau Shidda was taken in the early hours of this morning .

The police have confirmed this development to our correspondent Owolabi Adenusi who is in the state capital Jalingo.

A family source also told TVC News that Justice shiddas wife was present at the time he was abducted in his house in the Kona area of Jalingo.

The abductors Have not made any demand or contact with his family.