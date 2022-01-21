Unknown gunmen abduct Bayelsa Commissioner for Trade

The Bayelsa State Commissioner for Trade and Commerce, Federal Otokito Oparminola, has been abducted by gun men.

Otokito was kidnapped at his residence at Otuokpoti, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

A source who spoke on the condition of anonymity said that the heavily armed gunmen stormed the residence of the commissioner around 11 pm on Thursday, and fired gunshots into the air to scare away the residents.

The police command in the State have not confirmed the incident but a top government government source confirmed the development.