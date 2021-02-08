A farmer, Dele Olowoniyi, has been slaughtered while asleep in a farm settlement at Oha village, Imeko, in Imeko-Afon Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Olowoniyi was said to have been found dead by his wife with machete cuts in his neck and other parts of the body on Sunday.

A village source disclosed that some Fulani herdsmen stormed the village in the night with guns and cutlass and killed Olowoniyi in the farm.

The source said, “One of our brothers here in Imeko was killed in the early hours of today (Sunday) around 1am by Fulani herdsmen.

“They stormed the village during the midnight with guns and cutlass, they were shoooting indiscriminately, destroying property.

“Dele Olowoniyi was slaughtered by the Fulani herdsmen at Oha village. After killing him, they left for Iwoye Ketu.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident, adding that there was no evidence that the man was killed by Fulani herdsmen.

“The place is a farm settlement, there is only one building there, where the man lived with his wife.

“We were told that he complained of heat and went outside to sleep, but in the morning, he was found dead.

“Nobody can point at his killers, we cannot confirm yet whether the killers are Fulani herdsmen or not. We are still investigating.”

The PPRO however said the family did not allow the police to keep the body for an autopsy.

He said, “They said they don’t want him to be taken to mortuary, and since that is what they want, there is nothing we can do than to release the corpse to them.”