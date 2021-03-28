The University Of Calabar Distance Learning Program has been inaugurated in Calabar, Cross River State

Performing the ground breaking ceremony as part of the 34th Convocation ceremony in the University the founder of KAM Holdings, Dr. Kamoru Yusuf said “Education remains the bed rock of any given society”

He said the ultra- modern structure of the distance learning called “KAM-Wire ODL Building” sited at the University campus, Calabar is part of his quest to meet up with cooperate social responsibility for societal advancement..

Yusuf, who was also awarded a doctorate degree in Business Management (Honoria Causa) by Unical, expressed the hope that the facility would encourage more Nigerians to embrace education, “I am passionate about education and we have to teach our youths and provide the necessary facilities like this building for our youths all over Nigeria,”

In his remarks, Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Kayode Alabi lauded Dr. Kamoru Yusuf for taking a bold step in joining others who were determined to write their names in the sand of time by embarking on the multi million naira edifice for encouragement of distance learning stressing that the centre would serve as part of his contribution towards development and growth of education in the country.

“I am not surprised because Dr. Yusuf is a first class industrialists and lover of education. So, deciding to build a centre for the educational development of young Nigerians is worthy of emulation”.

He charged other philanthropists in Nigerians to do same for educational advancement in the country.

In his earlier remarks, the institution Vice Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi commended the Kwara born industrialist for conceiving the idea to build a distance learning centre for the University.

“We are indeed very grateful to you for deciding to build an ODL centre for us. When we went to meet him, we presented our challenges to him especially that we wanted to start our distance education programme, which will provide access to many more Nigerians, who do not have the opportunity of coming to do face-to-face contact in the university.”