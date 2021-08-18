The Nigerian Medical Association, Osun state chapter says it will not accept deliberate attempt to disenfranchise qualified medical lecturers from the vice chancellorship contest in the state.

The Association made this known in Osogbo in reaction to a recent advertisement requesting applications for the post of Vice-Chancellor by the management of the state University.

The NMA said its members with postgraduate Fellowship which is the highest academic and professional qualification of the medical profession should not be excluded from contesting the vice chancellorship seat of the Institution.

To drive home their stand, the body cited holders of Medical Fellowships without PhD who are currently or have previously served as Vice Chancellors in first and newer generation Nigerian Universities as against the requirements in the advertisement by the University.

It also described press statement released during the weekend by the University’s PRO over the requirements for the post as unfortunate and not in the interest of government and the good people of the state.