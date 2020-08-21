The Federal govt has directed the Pro-Chancellor/Chairman of Council of University of Lagos, Wale Babalakin and the Vice Chancellor, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe to recuse themselves from official duties, pending the outcome of the Special Visitation Panel set up by the President.

This was contained in a mesage made available to TVC News by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Bem Goong on Friday. It would be recalled that the university has been embroiled in leadership crisis following the sack of the Vice Chancellor by the governing council of the university.

The embattled Vice Chancellor, Professor Ogundipe was sacked by the governing council following the allegation of abuse of office and other offences.