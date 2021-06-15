Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society, NASFAT says it’s partnership with the United Nations Children Funds UNICEF will help in reducing the incident of rape, harmful traditional practices and other forms of violence against women.

President of the faith based organisation Abdulmumuni Olaniyi Yusuf stated this in Sokoto, during a press conference on ending gender based violence and other forms of abuse against women and girls.

He says despite the increase campaigns against gender based violence, cases of violence against women and other harmful traditional practices are on the rise by the day

According to him, over thirty five percent of women across the globe have experienced physical or sexual violence from an intimate partner.

Mr. Yusuf who was represented at the press conference by the zonal Vice president of the organisation, Dauwud Olaniyan says available data revealed that thirty eight percent of murders of women globally are committed by an intimate partner.

He says reports also indicated that over two hundred million women have so far experience female genital Mutilation as the practice is still ongoing in most developing countries.

He says , cases of rape and other violence against women is on the rise in Nigeria with more cases of rape recorded during the COVID-19 lockdown

Mr. Yusuf says, the faith based organisation welcome the partners under EU-UN Spotlight Initiative.

He says the partnership expect NASFAT to sensitize communities members through religious seminars highlighting the effects and consequences of Gender based violence.