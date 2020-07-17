The United Nations High Commission on Refugees has procured 300 refugee housing units in Borno state.

This is part of its efforts to bridge the lack of isolation and quarantine centers especially at IDP camps situated at border points of Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Borno state has so far recorded 593 cases of the coronavirus pandemic, out of which 464 had been recovered with 34 deaths.

The federal and state governments have consistently put measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus to IDP camps considering due to how vulnerable they are. But the government is not left alone 8n this fight.

The Refugee council of the United Nations has now procured 300 housing unit to serve as isolation and quarantine centers at border entry points to the state.

The housing unit are composed of several equipments to include lightweight steel frame, roof and wall panels and solar energy systems.

The housing units would also help in decongesting all over crowded camps in Dikwa, Ngala, Damasak and Banki.

An international NGO, FHI360, is expected to run the isolation centers.

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees believes that the equipment provided would help in no small measure to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, especially among vulnerable persons.