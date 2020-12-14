The attack and resultant abduction of secondary students at the Government Science School, Kankara, Kastina State by suspected bandits has been condemned by the United Nations.

Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, Stéphane Dujarric. disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“The Secretary-General strongly condemns the 11 December attack on a secondary school in Katsina State, Nigeria, and the reported abduction of hundreds of boys by suspected armed bandits.

“The Secretary-General calls for the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted children and for their safe return to their families. He reiterates that attacks on schools and other educational facilities constitute a grave violation of human rights. He urges the Nigerian authorities to bring those responsible for this act to justice,” the statement partly read.

Advertisement

The Secretary-General also reassured the Government and people of Nigeria of the UN’s support in the fight against terrorism, violent extremism and organized crime.