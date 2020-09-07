UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has disclosed that it is not afraid to move on if its set deadline of October 15th to strike a deal with the European Union is not met, he adds that both sides should accept and move on in the event of a no-deal by the end of the deadline.

The UK left the EU on January 31, but there has been little progress on a new trade deal after a status-quo transition arrangement ends in December.

Failure to reach a deal could result in the imposition of trade tariffs and customs controls for goods moving between the UK and EU.

Talks, which have stalled over the UK’s insistence that it has full autonomy over state aid and fishing, are due to resume in London on Tuesday.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said an agreement on trade needed to be reached urgently and he blamed the stalemate on the UK’s attitude.

The EU has been negotiating a trade agreement with Australia since 2018 but has yet to conclude a deal.

According to experts, the UK would be ready to find sensible accommodation with the bloc on practical issues such as flights, lorry transport or scientific cooperation.