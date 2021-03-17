Uber has confirmed that it will give its workers pensions following a recent Supreme Court decision that ruled its employees were not self-employed.

Uber is expected to pay its approximately 70,000 drivers at least the National Living Wage (£8.72 an hour).

The ruling also brings drivers within the scope of auto-enrolment, provided they work enough hours to meet the minimum earnings trigger of £10,000 a year.

Once the National Living Wage increases to £8.91 an hour in April, Uber drivers will need to work at least 22 hours a week to qualify for auto-enrolment.

Industry experts have said that the ruling and subsequent pension enrolment could have a wider effect on the gig economy, possibly opening the door to other gig workers becoming eligible for auto-enrolment.

Advertisement

However, the ruling does not apply to Uber Eats drivers and there are some concerns that Uber will not count the hours that drivers are waiting for customers as payable time.