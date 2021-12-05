UK Suspends issuance of visitor’s visas to Nigerians

British citizens and residents travelling from Nigeria to the UK are expected to spend £2,285 on hotel quarantine for a minimum of 10 days.

The development comes following Nigeria’s inclusion on the UK travel red list on Saturday after the reported discovery of Omicron cases in the UK which were “linked to Nigeria”.

“The government has decided to add Nigeria to the travel red list and that will be effective from 4am on Monday.

This will mean that only UK residents or citizens of the UK can enter the UK from Nigeria from that point onwards, and they would have to quarantine in one of the relevant hotels,” Sajid Javid, the UK health secretary, disclosed on Saturday. Aside from Nigeria, other African countries including South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia and Zimbabwe are also the UK travel red list.

According to the UK guidance on quarantine arrangements for persons who are travelling in from countries on the red list, British citizens or residents coming in from Nigeria are required to quarantine for 10 days on arrival at a government-approved hotel at a cost of £2,285 for an adult.

There is an “additional rate for 1 adult (or child over 11)” at £1,430, while an “additional rate for a child aged 5 to 11” is £325.

Quarantine costs do not apply to children under five.