Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital after being treated for the Coronavirus, but will continue his recovery at his country residence at Chequers, his office said on Sunday.

His discharge comes weeks after he was admitted for treatment for the Coronavirus and spending three days in intensive care.

“On the advice of his medical team, the PM will not be immediately returning to work.”

“He wishes to thank everybody at St Thomas’ for the brilliant care he has received.

“All of his thoughts are with those affected by this illness.” his office added.