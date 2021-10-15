Breaking News

UK Lawmaker stabbed to death while attending meeting in London

Latest Breaking International News: UK lAWMAKER STABBED TO DEATRH WHILE ATTENDING MEETING IN LONDON British Lawmaker, David Ames

British lawmaker David Amess, a member of Boris Johnson’s ruling Conservative Party, has died after being stabbed several times at a constituency meeting east of London.

Amess, 69, a Member of Parliament who represented Southend West in Essex, was attacked at around midday Friday by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district being held in a Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea.

“He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene,” Essex police said.

“A 25-year-old man was quickly arrested after officers arrived at the scene on suspicion of murder and a knife was recovered.”

The UK’s Counter Terrorism Command will lead the investigation into the murder, police said later Friday.

“It will be for investigators to determine whether or not this is a terrorist incident. But as always, they will keep an open mind,” Ben-Julian Harrington, Chief Constable of Essex Police, told reporters.

The killing was another grim moment in Britain’s political history.

It marks the second murder of a sitting British lawmaker in five years, after Labour MP Jo Cox was killed in her constituency in 2016, and has reignited discussions about the safety of the UK’s elected officials.

The country’s political, religious and societal leaders, and its royal family, all condemned the attack and paid tribute to Amess.

Those who knew him described Amess as a dedicated local representative, deeply embedded within his community and disinterested in the careerism of national politics.

Boris Johnson was joined by all of his living predecessors in expressing shock, and lawmakers from every corner of the political spectrum spoke of their sadness, their concern, and their anger after another of their colleagues was killed while meeting with his constituents.

“We are shocked and saddened by the murder of Sir David Amess, who dedicated 40 years of his life to serving his community,” William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and colleagues.”

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Taxation

Nigeria, Singapore sign pact to stop double taxation

TVCN
Aug 3, 2017

Nigeria and Singapore have signed an agreement to stop double taxation between them (more…)

Sanwo-Olu signs 2019 budget of N873.5bn into law

TVCN
Jun 3, 2019

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday signed the 2019 Appropriation bill of N873.5bn into…

EFCC arraigns 14 for illegal oil deal

TVCN
Dec 3, 2020

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Thursday arraigned 12 persons, a vessel by the name…

Luka Modric is Uefa Player of the Year, Pernille Harder awarded women’s prize

TVCN
Aug 30, 2018

Luka Modric was named Uefa's men's player of the season while Wolfsburg's Pernille Harder (more…)

TVC News Special Reports

Britain starts Covid vaccination campaign with 90 year old grand mother

08 Dec 2020 10.51 am

Britain has begun the biggest vaccination…

Continue reading
Latest Breaking Business News in Nigeria Today: Governor Sanni Bello Expresses Delight at renewal of UK, Africa partnership

Governor Sanni Bello expresses delight over renewal of UK, Africa partnership

13 Oct 2021 12.16 pm

United Kingdom Parliamentarians and Business…

Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth announces Brexit, health as UK govt’s priorities

20 Dec 2019 11.33 am

Brexit and the National Health Service are…

Continue reading