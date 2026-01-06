The UK government has introduced a new counter-terror policy enabling authorities to seize mobile phones from illegal migrants without making arrests, aiming to gather intelligence on smuggling networks facilitating small boat crossings. Under the measure, Home Office officers can request that migra...

The UK government has introduced a new counter-terror policy enabling authorities to seize mobile phones from illegal migrants without making arrests, aiming to gather intelligence on smuggling networks facilitating small boat crossings.

Under the measure, Home Office officers can request that migrants remove coats to search for phones and even check their mouths for hidden SIM cards, according to official guidelines. The National Crime Agency said information obtained could accelerate investigations into human trafficking and smuggling gangs.

Border Security Minister Alex Norris said: “We promised to restore order and control to our borders, which means taking on the people smuggling networks behind this deadly trade.

“That is exactly why we are implementing robust new laws with powerful offences to intercept, disrupt and dismantle these vile gangs faster than ever before and cut off their supply chains.”

Migration and Citizenship Minister Mike Tapp explained that seized phones could be returned, depending on circumstances and the content discovered. He said: “If people have devices… that could hold intelligence, then we are right to be able to seize that. But that doesn’t take away compassion.”

The legislation also creates offences carrying penalties of up to 14 years in prison for individuals storing or supplying boat engines used to transport migrants to the UK.

Martin Hewitt, who leads efforts to curb Channel crossings, highlighted the impact of his unit since its establishment, noting more than 4,000 interventions against smuggling gangs, including the seizure of cash and prosecution of key offenders.

He described the new powers as a critical step to enhance the government’s ability to disrupt and dismantle smuggling operations.