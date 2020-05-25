Hundreds of British travellers are set to return home from Nigeria on three flights chartered by the UK Government.

More than 1,700 British travellers have already returned to the UK on special charter flights in April and May – from Lagos and Abuja.

The new flights are on Friday 29th of May, Monday 1st of June both in Lagos and Saturday, 6th of June in Abuja.

Also, A UK organised special internal charter flight will travel from Port Harcourt to Abuja to enable British nationals based in, or near, Port Harcourt to join the 6th June flight from Abuja to London.

So far, charter flights have returned British travellers from countries including India, the Philippines, Ecuador, Bolivia, Nepal, Ghana, Tunisia, Algeria and Peru.