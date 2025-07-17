The United Kingdom and Germany signed a significant “Friendship and Cooperation Treaty” on Thursday, aiming at enhancing bilateral ties in military, foreign policy, economic collaboration, and migration. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attended a cerem...

The United Kingdom and Germany signed a significant “Friendship and Cooperation Treaty” on Thursday, aiming at enhancing bilateral ties in military, foreign policy, economic collaboration, and migration.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attended a ceremony in central London to formally sign the agreement.

The accord, dubbed the largest UK-Germany treaty since 1945, is being heralded as a significant reset in relations between the two countries.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chancellor Merz described it as a “historic day for German-British relations,” adding that such a collaboration had been “long overdue.”

“We want to work more closely together, especially after the UK’s exit from the EU,” Merz said.

“There are so many areas where the UK and we can work together even more closely than in the past — in defense, foreign policy, economic policy, and domestic policy.”

The treaty includes a significant educational component, with new provisions to ease exchanges between students and schoolchildren from both countries.

“I am pleased that we were able to reach an agreement that will make it easier for schoolchildren and students to come to Great Britain in the future, and vice versa, to come to Germany,” Merz added.

“The younger generation in particular will now have more opportunities to get to know both countries better.”

Starmer also welcomed the treaty as a step forward in Britain’s international cooperation, particularly on the issue of illegal migration.

He also called it “historic,” saying that it shows the ambition of both countries to work ever more closely in security, trade and defense.

He also confirmed on X that Germany has committed to introducing new legislation aimed at disrupting the supply of small boats used by people-smuggling networks.

“Working with our international partners gets results for British people,” Starmer said in a statement shared on X.

“We will smash the people-smuggling gangs and secure our borders.”