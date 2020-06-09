The Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships), University of Ibadan, Professor Olanike Adeyemo, has won the Scientist of the Year 2020 Award of the International Achievements Research Center (IARC).

Professor Adeyemo’s award is in the Natural Sciences/Earth and related Environmental Sciences competition category.

IARC, based in Chicago, USA, is an international organisation empowering talented professionals in science, education, industry, business and technology to achieve new possibilities.

Adeyemo joins another Nigerian and President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, who was among nine scientists that won the 2019 award.

Akinwumi received the Sunhak Peace Prize for his achievements in promoting food security in Africa through agricultural innovation.

IARC said it has international programmes and partnerships that provide connections, resources, opportunities and a supportive environment of capable scientists, researchers, engineers, technologists, businessmen and entrepreneurs.