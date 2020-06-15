Enugu state Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has inaugurated multiple projects in the town of Nsukka, undertaken by his administration, as part of efforts to enhance economic activities and justice delivery.

The projects include a modern complex of eight Magistrate Court Halls and another complex of two High Court Halls with one Open Registry at Nsukka Judicial Division, as well as internal link roads.

While inaugurating the court projects, Governor Ugwuanyi pointed to the benefits they’ll bring to the nation’s democratic experience.

On the construction of internal road projects in Nsukka Town, the Governor said the projects were so conceived to reduce rural urban migration by creating more access roads that will boost socio-economic activities at the community level.

The residents of the state commended the giant stride of opening up new roads in the rural areas of the state.

The governor is optimistic that the vision to transform infrastructure will reduce man-hour loss, during travel from the villages to both the courts and markets.

Other interventions, according to the governor, include the construction of 34 model Customary Courts across the state, two per LGA – with 24 of them already completed while the remaining 10 are at different levels of

completion.