A Ugandan court has ordered the military and police to cease surrounding the home of opposition leader Bobi Wine, who has been held under house arrest since presidential elections.

“The judge ordered that the that the state and its agencies should immediately vacate his property and his right to personal liberty should immediately be reinstated” .

Troops have blocked the 38-year-old pop star-turned-politician from leaving his house in a suburb of the capital Kampala since he voted in the Jan. 14 election where he ran against long-serving incumbent President Yoweri Museveni.

The judge also ruled that if there were any serious allegations against Wine, he should be brought before a court or police.

76-year-old Museveni, who has been in power since 1986, was declared winner of the poll with 59% of votes versus 35% for Wine, who had for years denounced corruption and nepotism in his songs. He rejected the result, alleging fraud which the government denied.

US ambassador Natalie E. Brown had tried to visit Wine at his home, drawing an accusation of meddling and subversion from the Ugandan government.