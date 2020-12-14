UEFA has released the draw for the Champions League round of 16.

In the draw, Paris Saint-Germain, last season’s beaten finalists, will face Barcelona in the last 16 of the Champions League while Liverpool were paired with RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich, who beat PSG in the 2020 final, play Lazio in the knockout phase while 2012 winners Chelsea have a tough task against Atletico Madrid.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City team, still seeking a first Champions League title, must get past Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus will play Portuguese side Porto, winners in 2004, while Real Madrid take on last season’s surprise quarter-finalists Atalanta.