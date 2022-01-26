UBEC hands over Model Smart School to Sokoto Government

Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal has called for more investment and support to technical and digital education, to equip the younger generation with the requisite skills to remain competitive in the global economy.

The governor made the remark in Sokoto during a ceremony to hand over the Universal Basic Education Model Smart school to the state government.

Governor Tambuwal said, the place of education in the attainment of national development and transformation cannot be relegated to the background.

The federal government through the Universal Basic Education Commission are constructing thirty seven Model smart schools across the country.

The goal is to prioritise digital and technical education towards attaining socioeconomic development through technical and digital education to equip the younger generation and make them competitive.

The model smart school in Sokoto is the first to be commissioned among the thirty seven across the country and officials says full academic activities is expected to commence later in the year.