Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi,Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, has directed that all treatment costs be covered for cases of Coronavirus through stem cell therapy.

The UAE will now bear the cost of treating COVID-19 cases that use the breakthrough stem-cell treatment.

The directive comes after Abu Dhabi Stem Cell Center (ADSCC) announced the development of an innovative and promising treatment for Coronavirus infections using stem cells.

The process involves extracting stem cells from the patient’s own blood and reintroducing them after activating them.

The ADSCC says the new therapy is a supportive treatment that enables coronavirus patients to overcome the symptoms of the virus, but it does not kill the virus on its own.