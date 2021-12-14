UAE Grants six slots to Air Peace for Operations, row over issue ends

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has conceded six slots to Air Peace, both at the Dubai and Sharjah airports.

The decision was contained in a letter to Air Peace by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and is part of the resolution to the diplomatic row between Nigeria and the UAE.

The letter from the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) allocated some blocks to Air Peace at both the Dubai and Sharjah airports.

According to the letter, slots locked for Air Peace are A0540LT, D0800LT — All days, and A0510LT D0800LT — without day 6.

Air Peace had requested a slot of three weekly flights from Nigeria to Sharjah Airport in UAE, but only one was granted.

The UAE’s GCAA blamed the airline for pulling out of Sharjah Airport and “so should not expect to retain its flight frequency there” — a claim Air Peace has since denied.

The federal government had cut Emirate’s slots from 21 to just one in retaliation for the move causing Emirates to pull out of the Nigerian route indefinitely.

Minister of Aviation,Hadi Sirika, had disclosed that talks were ongoing with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to resolve the fresh diplomatic row.