U.S: Train derailment in Montana, leaves at least three dead, fifty injured

An Amtrak train carrying 141 passengers and 16 crew members derailed in Montana on Saturday afternoon, killing at least three persons and injuring more than 50 others.

According to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, eight of the ten cars of Amtrak’s Empire Builder 7/27 train derailed while transporting passengers from Chicago to Seattle.

Reports say, two train carriages parted and went down a 30-foot precipice.

Police confirmed that three passenger onboard died as a result of their injuries.

Amanda Frickel, the disaster and emergency services coordinator for Hill County, Montana told The New York Times that ‘well over’ 50 people are injured.

She added that six counties sent rescuers and five hospitals are on standby to accept patients. Several helicopters are on standby, as well.

Amtrak also stated that it is collaborating with local authorities to assist people who have been harmed.

‘Amtrak is working with the local authorities to transport those who were injured to medical care, and to safely evacuate everyone else at the scene,’ Jason Abrams. Amtrak’s Public Relations Manager said in a statement.