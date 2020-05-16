U.S President Donald Trump is planning to stockpile hundreds of millions of doses of vaccines that are currently under development.

This is being done in hopes of having a successful vaccine ready for mass distribution as soon as possible, a health official has said.

The German economy has contracted by 2.2 percent in the first quarter of the year in its steepest three-month slump since the 2009 financial crisis.

Globally, more than 4.4 million people have been infected and more than 301,000 have died from COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 1.6 million people have recovered.