The United States has approached China to discuss President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs, according to a social media account linked to Chinese state media on Thursday.

“The U.S. has proactively reached out to China through multiple channels, hoping to hold discussions on the tariff issue,” Yuyuan Tantian said in a post published on its official Weibo social media account, citing anonymous sources.

Beijing has made no effort to control its outrage over the tariffs, which it claims are tantamount to bullying and cannot halt the world’s second-largest economy’s growth. Instead, it has focused its rage on raising public and global condemnation of the import restrictions, with no interest in a reprieve.

However, in addition to using its propaganda machine to respond to the duties, China has quietly produced a list of US-made products that will be excluded from its retaliatory 125% tariffs, including some medications, microchips, and jet engines, according to reports.

Once Trump’s tariffs exceeded 35%, they were prohibitively expensive for Chinese exporters.

According to Nomura Securities, around 16 million Chinese workers may lose their jobs as the long-term impacts of a 50% decline in Chinese exports to the United States work their way through the economy.

Still, Beijing has been adamant it will stand and fight, rather than rush to the negotiation table – with the foreign ministry likening yielding to Trump’s tariffs to “drinking poison.”

“Before the U.S. takes any substantive action, China has no need to engage in talks with the U.S.,” the post from Yuyuan Tantian added, citing anonymous experts. “However, if the U.S. wishes to initiate contact, there is no harm at this stage for China to engage.”

“China needs to observe closely, even force out the U.S.’ true intentions, to maintain the initiative in both negotiation and confrontation,” it concluded.

Beijing last week repeatedly denied such talks were taking place, accusing Washington of “misleading the public”.

Guo Jiakun, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, said on Wednesday that there have been no consultations or negotiations between China and the U.S. on tariffs.

Chinese officials have consistently stated that Beijing is open to talks, with the caveat that “dialogue and negotiation must be based on equality, respect and mutual benefit.”

Trump said on Wednesday he believed there was a “very good chance” his administration could do a deal with China, hours after Xi called on officials to take action to adjust to changes in the international environment, without explicitly mentioning the United States.