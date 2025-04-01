U.S President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to prohibit predatory ticket scalping and ensure transparency and fair pricing in live entertainment.

Trump, joined by American entertainer Kid Rock, described it as a “serious” measure to safeguard fans from excessive costs, directing government agencies to enforce compliance and regulate secondary ticket markets.

Targeting “unscrupulous middlemen who sit at the intersection between artists and fans and impose egregious fees while providing minimal value,” the order directs Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Attorney General Pam Bondi to ensure that ticket scalpers are in full compliance with the Internal Revenue Code and other applicable laws.

According to the order, which was shared by the White House on its website, fans have paid as much as 70 times face value to obtain a ticket.

“I didn’t know too much about it, but I checked it out, and this is a big problem,” Trump said.

Calling the executive order a “great first step,” Kid Rock said: “I want the fans to have fair ticket prices.”

The order also directs the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to ensure price transparency at all stages of the ticket-purchase process, including the secondary ticketing market.