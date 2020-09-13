Naomi Osaka ended Victoria Azarenka’s dream run to claim her second U.S. Open title in three years with a 1-6 6-3 6-3 comeback win on Saturday.

The win cemented her status as the sport’s leading light both on and off the court.

Unlike the 22-year-old Japanese’s first U.S. Open win in 2018 over Serena Williams, which was played in a frothing Arthur Ashe Stadium, Saturday’s drama unfolded in a strangely quiet arena.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols had prevented fans from entering the Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre.

But the lack of buzz around the stands did not stop the two former world number one players from producing a dazzling display of shot-making.

As Japan’s Osaka walked off with a third Grand Slam title, Azarenka of Belarus was denied a U.S. Open crown for a third time, having also finished runner-up in 2012 and 2013.

Still it was a remarkable and unexpected run for the 31-year-old Belarusian, who reached her first major final in seven years.

It was the second time in two weeks Victoria Azarenka, twice a winner at the Australian Open, and Naomi Osaka had set up a final showdown.

The pair had been set to meet in the Western and Southern Open final on Aug. 29 until Naomi Osaka withdrew due to a hamstring injury.

“I actually don’t want to play you in more finals,” Osaka told Azarenka with a smile during the victory ceremony.

“I didn’t really enjoy that. That was a really tough match for me.

“And yes, really inspiring for me because I used to watch you play here when I was younger. So, just to have the opportunity to play you is really great and I learned a lot” she added.

The presentation ceremony showed the precautions everyone has had to take during the COVID-19 era.

The two finalists had to pick up their respective prizes themselves from a table placed on court and everyone stood socially distant for the obligatory photocall.

As she has done in every match over the past fortnight, Osaka appeared on court with her left thigh strapped.

She also had on a facemask with the name of a Black American victim of police brutality or racial injustice.

For the final it was Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old boy shot by police in 2014 while playing with a toy gun in a playgound.

Naomi Osaka had already replaced Serena Williams as top earner and now has assumed the leadership mantle that goes with it.