The United States President, Donald Trump has rallied his supporters in Nevada in a bid to drum more support in a State where polls show his Democratic rival Joe Biden leads.

Republican President Trump was speaking to a crowd of thousands at an airport outside of Reno where people gathered despite the fear of coronavirus pandemic.

The president mused about staying in office for 12 years, despite constitutional limits that prohibit U.S. presidents from serving more than two, four-year terms.

President Trump again accused Democrats of trying to “rig” the November 3 election and he knocked Biden over an advert that criticized him for allegedly making derogatory comments about U.S. war dead. The remark that president Trump has since denied.