Nigeria has received a donation of 200 ventilators from the United States government, to help in the continued fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the first case of the coronavirus outbreak in Nigeria, the country has continued to record cases of the infection. Of the 321, 951 samples taken so far, about 46,000 people have tested positive, with over 33,000 recoveries. Unfortunately, almost a thousand deaths have been recorded

In the goodwill message, the representative of the Director-General of NCDC, says the donation of the ventilators by the US government will help support Nigeria’s effort in the fight against the pandemic

The Minister of health who also represented President Muhammadu Buhari conveyed Nigeria’ appreciation to the United States of America for the good gesture

He also appealed to the US government to quicken work on the production of vaccines against the pandemic and make this available to other countries like Nigeria.

The United States has the highest number of confirmed cases in the world with over 5 million people infected and over 160,000 deaths.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary-Beth Leonard says despite this challenge, the US believes in collectively fighting the pandemic and learning through the process.

She also says work is ongoing on the formulation of a vaccine but the US may not work alongside the World Health Organization but will work with other partners

It is uncertain if WHO will allow a global use of a vaccine it has not approved.