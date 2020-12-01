The United States has condemned the recent killing of farmers in Zabarmari, Borno state by suspected Boko Haram terrorists that left over 60 people dead.

In a statement by US Embassy in Nigeria on Monday, the embassy asked the Nigerian Government to unravel the perpetrators of the evil act and bring them to book.

While commiserating with the victims of the attack and families of the affected, the statement added, “The United States condemns in the strongest terms the November 28 violent attack in Borno, Nigeria. The United States offers our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed or kidnapped.

“These abhorrent attacks are a stark reminder of why the United States stands with the Nigerian government and people as they fight to defeat terrorism and work to bring the perpetrators to justice”.