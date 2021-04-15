The United States Government has condemned a recent attack on Damasak town in Borno State, by suspected terrorist group.

The Embassy of the United States, in a tweet on Thursday, described it as a crime against humanity.

“Attacks on humanitarian partners represent an affront to humanity. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all Nigerians, “ it tweeted.

Reports say the attack on Tuesday killed about eight people while displacing residents who had to run towards Niger Republic.

The development is coming at a time Nigerians were asking the whereabouts of about 115 Chibok school girls still in Boko Haram captivity seven years after their kidnap.

Advertisement

The Governor of Borno, Babagana Zulum, said the students have been held for about 2550 days by today, Thursday.

He earlier noted on Wednesday, that the state had not known peace in the last 12 years.

The Embassy of the United States condemns the recent attack on Damasak town in Borno State. Attacks on humanitarian partners represent an affront to humanity. Our deepest condolences to the families of the victims and all Nigerians. #NotATarget pic.twitter.com/vfHnmmCwhz — U.S. Mission Nigeria (@USinNigeria) April 15, 2021