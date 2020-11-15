U.S President Donald Trump for the first time appeared to almost acknowledge that President-elect Joe Biden won.

He made the admission in a tweet along with more unfounded claims the vote was rigged against him.

Mr. Trump wrote: “He won because the election was rigged. NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a radical left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!”

President Trump insisted on Friday he would never put the US into a coronavirus lockdown but said ‘time will tell’ if another administration takes office in January. This was after Joe Biden’s coronavirus advisor said the US should go into a national six-week lockdown to slow the spread of the virus.

This is the closest he has ever come to acknowledging the President-elect will succeed him.

Trump is the first president since 1992 to fail to get re-elected, following projections Mr. Biden had successfully swung the key states of Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia to win the White House.

Since then, the Republican incumbent has launched legal challenges and tried to undermine the validity of the result – but failed to produce any significant evidence of the mass ballot stuffing and voter fraud he is alleging.