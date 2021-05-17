According to authorities, a 17-year-old boy who was shot by police in Missouri after confronting officers with a gun has died.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Lantz Stephenson Jr., of Grandview, was shot at a park in the Kansas City suburb of Grandview around 6:45 a.m. Sunday and died later that day at a hospital.

An “apparent suicidal” individual with a gun was at the park, the patrol said in a tweet.

Highway patrol spokesman Sgt. Andrew Bell said the individual called 911 and said he had a gun and wanted to confront officers in the park.

He charged at the Grandview officers before being shot by two officers, according to Bell.

There were no injuries to the police. The shooting is still being investigated, according to the patrol.