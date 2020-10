Two mobile policemen have been killed in a lone accident along Oba-Ile Road, Akure North local government.

Three others were said to have been critically injured.

Witnesses said their Hilux van somersaulted several times before hitting the pavement.

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro, confirmed the accident but said he was yet to be fully briefed.

The spokesperson for the Ondo Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Omotola Ogungbawo, confirmed this development