Two masquerades arrested in Ondo for stealing

The police in Ondo state have arrested two masquerades for allegedly stealing ₦370,000.00 and inflicting injury with cutlasses on one Adinoyi Mohammed the owner of the money in Ondo state.

The two masquerades are : Sheriff Ojo and Muhammad Lukman have been apprehended

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Funmi Odulami. Said the two suspects committed the offence at Melenge Community, at Ipele town in Owo council area of the state.

She added that the two suspects will be charged to court.

She said that ” the two suspects paraded themselves as Masquerades, inflicted injury with cutlasses on one Adinoyi Mohammed ‘m’, dispossessed him of the sum of ₦370,000.00, a handset valued ₦32,000.00 and a shirt valued ₦2,500.00.

“They also inflicted injury on the victims father, Saliu Ajayi.

“Two cutlasses, Charms and Masquerade clothes were recovered from them.

“The two suspects had been arrested and will soon be charged to “