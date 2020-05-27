Two New Zealand hikers have been found alive on wednesday, after spending ​ more than 18 days in a densely-forested national park .

Jessica O’Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23, hiked into Kahurangi National Park in the northwest of New Zealand’s South Island on May 9, and were expected to return in five days.

They were reported missing by a friend on May 18. A search helicopter located the pair on Wednesday afternoon, and they were taken to be medically assessed at a hospital.

Police said initial indications were that the pair became lost in fog during the first few days of their hike. They decided to stay put and had run out of food by the time they were found.