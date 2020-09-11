Two people have been burnt to death in Atyap chiefdom in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna state.

Sixty two year old widow, Cecilia Ishaya who is a mother of six and fifty six year old Iliya Sunday are the victims.

But for the prompt intervention of troops keeping the peace in the area, the situation would have been worse, that’s according to the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union, SOKAPU.

The union says armed men of Fulani extraction invaded the locality Saturday morning to cause the mayhem.

Several houses have been burnt in the locality, and several valuables carted away.

But the Hausa/Fulani community in the area is also crying foul over the killing of some of them. They say three of them were killed by Atyap youth in their Ruga on Tuesday.

The latest attacks are coming after a peace pact was brokered between both nations last month.