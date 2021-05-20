Two persons have reportedly lost their lives due to gas explosion within a marque inside Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library complex in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

This came less than 48 hours after another gas explosion claimed two lives at the Conference Hotel, situated directly opposite the OOPL.

Although, there is no official statement on the event but sources say technicians and cleaners were on their routine when the incident happened.

In less than two weeks, no fewer than six persons have been reported dead due to gas explosion in the state.