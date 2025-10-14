The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has responded to a traffic incident involving a broken-down oil tanker on Berger Bridge, inward Epe, along the Epe/Ibeju-Lekki Road. According to a preliminary report released on October 14, 2025, the oil tanker, registration MKA-232ZE, carrying L...

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has responded to a traffic incident involving a broken-down oil tanker on Berger Bridge, inward Epe, along the Epe/Ibeju-Lekki Road.

According to a preliminary report released on October 14, 2025, the oil tanker, registration MKA-232ZE, carrying Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), experienced an engine malfunction, partially obstructing traffic along the carriageway.

While the tanker was undergoing repairs, a heavy-duty tipper truck carrying granite stones collided with the broken-down tanker and an articulated truck loaded with tyres. Investigations indicate that high speed by the tipper truck driver was the primary cause of the secondary collision.

According to a statement by the Permanent Secretary, LASEMA, Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, there were no fatalities. However, the tipper truck driver and his assistant sustained serious injuries and were treated on-site by LASAMBUS before being transferred to Epe General Hospital for further medical attention.

The recovery operation is ongoing, with multiple agencies deployed, including: LASEMA Response Team, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA)